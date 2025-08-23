Dharmasthala case: Police summon YouTuber after court grants bail

MANGALURU: The police have issued a notice to YouTuber MD Sameer, who is under the scanner of the Special Investigation Team (SIT), directing him to appear before the investigating officer on August 24, officials said on Saturday.

Police said the notice, pasted at his residence in Ballari, came after a Mangaluru court granted Sameer anticipatory bail on August 21.

Sameer faces criminal charges over content related to the Dharmasthala case.

A case has been registered against him at the Dharmasthala police station under Sections 192 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 240 (giving false information) and 353(1)(b) (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

According to police, the charges stem from a video uploaded by Sameer in which he made allegations linked to the case. The SIT is also examining his role as part of its ongoing probe, officials said.

Sameer, who commands a sizeable online following, has maintained that his videos highlight issues ignored by mainstream media. Authorities, however, allege his recent content amounted to provocation and the spread of misinformation, with the potential to disturb public order.

While granting anticipatory bail, the court directed Sameer to cooperate with the investigation and refrain from making "inflammatory statements".

The complainant, who had alleged multiple murders, rapes, and burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades, was arrested on Saturday by the SIT probing the charges.

The complainant, who had so far appeared before the probe panel wearing a mask, has been identified as C N Chinnaiah, officials said.

A former sanitation worker, Chinnaiah, claimed he had worked in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014, during which he was allegedly forced to bury several bodies, including those of women and minors.

He alleged that some of the victims showed signs of sexual assault and had given a statement before a magistrate.