Dharmasthala case: Cong's TN MP Senthil behind propaganda, alleges BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy

BENGALURU: Karnataka BJP MLA G Janardhana Reddy has launched a fresh salvo against Congress MP from Tamil Nadu's Tiruvallur, Sasikanth Senthil, accusing him of being the "mastermind" behind the "propaganda" being spread against the temple town of Dharmasthala in Dakshina Kannada district.

He challenged Senthil, a former IAS officer of the Karnataka cadre, to face an inquiry if he had no connection with the "mass burial" propaganda being spread.

The Karnataka government had formed a Special Investigation Team after allegations of multiple murders, rapes, and illegal burials in Dharmasthala over the past two decades emerged.

The complainant, a former sanitation worker whose identity has not been disclosed, claimed that he was employed in Dharmasthala between 1995 and 2014. He alleged that he was forced to bury several bodies-including those of women and minors, some of which bore signs of sexual assault.

According to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara, bones and skeletons were found at two locations, and the police are waiting for the forensic report.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Reddy claimed that Senthil is the "mastermind behind the propaganda to tarnish Dharmasthala Manjunatha Swamy by YouTubers, social media users, a masked man and now Sujata Bhat".

"After I made the allegation, Senthil made a statement in New Delhi today that when he was serving as the assistant commissioner in Ballari, he provided records in support of some cases pertaining to me, due to which I am making these baseless allegations," Reddy said.

Alleging that Senthil has lied once again, the BJP legislator said the Congress MP had never served as the assistant commissioner when the cases against him (Reddy) started in the mining-related case.

"I was arrested on September 5, 2011. After my arrest, he (Senthil) joined the duty in Ballari. There is no connection between me and Senthil," Reddy said.

Alleging that Senthil was behind the propaganda, Reddy said when the MP was the deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, he had planned the "entire thing" against Dharmasthala.

"Senthil is anti-Hindu. At the time of resigning from the job as the Deputy Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district, he had opposed the Citizenship Amendment Act, abrogation of Article 370 of the Indian Constitution and the National Register of Citizens," the BJP leader said.

He said, "If Senthil has the courage, let him say that he is prepared for any inquiry. Senthil must be questioned thoroughly."