Dhankhar's resignation as Vice-President: Opposition members express shock, speculate on reasons

NEW DELHI: A day afterWhile the Opposition has been questioning Dhankhar's abrupt move, there has been no such response from the BJP leaders. (Image: PTI) with a CPI MP saying only two persons -- Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah -- can explain this.

Dhankhar resigned from his post on Monday evening, citing medical reasons. He sent his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu and said he is stepping down with immediate effect.

CPI MP P Sandosh Kumar said there can be several other reasons for Dhankar's resignation.

"Only two persons Narendra Modi and Amit Shah can explain this... one thing is sure that he has not resigned due to health reasons," he told PTI.

"He was very enthusiastic in running the House. There can be several other reasons," the CPI Rajya Sabha MP said.

When asked about the move, Samajwadi Party leader Ramgopal Yadav said he "can't read between the lines."

"What can I say, he has resigned due to some health reasons. I can't read between the lines," Yadav told PTI.

Samajwadi Party MP Awadhesh Prasad said he was shocked at the vice president's resignation.

"Suddenly in the night we learnt that the vice president has resigned due to health reasons. He was in the House yesterday," he said.

"I am very shocked. I pray for his good health. Dhankhar was a brave protector of the Constitution," he said.

Dhankhar, 74, assumed office in August 2022 and his tenure was till August 2027. The resignation of Dhankhar, also the Rajya Sabha Chairman, came on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament.