DGR conducts job-fair for veterans in Chennai, 50 companies turn up with 500 plus vacancies

CHENNAI: The Directorate General of Resettlement (DGR) conducted a job fair for ex-servicemen of the Armed Forces in Chennai for the first time in nearly six years, held at the Air Force Station in Tambaram on Friday.

Over 50 companies participated, offering more than 500 vacancies across roles ranging from security guards to managerial positions. The DGR initially held eight job fairs a year when the initiative was launched, but over time, the number has increased to 20 annually to benefit veterans.

“Veterans do not ask for much; they are usually content with what is available and what is provided. However, the government has introduced several new schemes that could benefit them; unfortunately, many are unaware of these opportunities.





“Veteran members are encouraged to log in and fill in their details at https://esmhire.com, where job listings are categorised according to rank, from JCOs and equivalent up to officers,” said Major General SBK Singh, Director General, Resettlement.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Tamil Nadu, which was part of the event, stated that it is further strengthening its engagement with veterans through the introduction of a new initiative: a task force titled ‘Agniveer to Industry Veer’. The project aims to support Agniveers as they complete their service tenure, helping them transition their skills into industrial roles across the state.

A second initiative focuses on defence manufacturing. “Operation Sindoor has demonstrated the power of our self-reliance and the importance of home-grown arsenal. We want to build on that momentum in Tamil Nadu. To that end, we have formed a dedicated task force in defence manufacturing and aim to collaborate with industries in this sector to place veterans in relevant roles,” said AR Unnikrishnan, Chairman, CII TN State Council and Managing Director of Glass Group, Saint-Gobain.

CII Tamil Nadu has also pledged to support veterans approaching retirement through skill development programmes, enabling them to be industry-ready when they exit military service.