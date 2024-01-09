'Desh bachao, BJP hatao' INDIA bloc's common resolve: Raja

PATNA: Senior CPI leader D Raja on Tuesday said the primary objective of the INDIA bloc is to collectively fight and defeat the BJP in order to save the nation.

The CPI general secretary is in the Bihar capital to meet Chief Minister and JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav of the RJD to discuss issues concerning the grouping of opposition parties.

Interacting with reporters here, Raja said, ''The BJP has to be defeated (in the 2024 polls) to save the nation. Hence, the common resolve of the INDIA bloc is 'desh bachao, BJP hatao'. All constituents of the alliance have resolved to collectively fight and defeat the saffron party.'' ''INDIA bloc is confident that the BJP government will be removed from power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The forces that are attacking the Constitution and spreading politics of hate must be defeated,'' he added.

Raja alleged that central probe agencies were being misused to target opposition leaders.

''Probe agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED) and Income Tax Department are being misused by the Centre to target the opposition. We must unitedly fight to protect our Constitution and the secular-democratic fabric of our nation,'' he added.

He ruled out the prevalence of any confusion among INDIA bloc constituents over seat-sharing.

''There is no confusion... we will fight collectively,'' Raja said.

Raja said he met Kumar on Monday and discussed issues concerning the alliance and will hold a meeting with Yadav during the day.

''I am sure the CPI will get its due share (of seats) in the Lok Sabha polls,'' he said.

Asked about the PM face of the INDIA bloc, Raja said the opposition parties are mature enough to decide on their leadership and asserted that this was not an issue at all.

''It will be collectively decided after the polls,'' he added.