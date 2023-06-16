Delivery boy thrashed in B'luru after girl cooks up kidnapping story

BENGALURU: A delivery boy has been thrashed by the people after an eight-year-old claimed that she was kidnapped by him -- an accusation that eventually turned out false.

The police said on Friday the incident happened on July 12 in an apartment on Neeladri Road in the Electronics City area.

The residents of the apartment who thrashed the delivery boy have landed in soup as he has filed an FIR against them.

The girl went missing from the residence and later, her parents and friends found her on the terrace of the apartment.

When she was questioned, she said she was kidnapped and "managed to escape from the clutches of the kidnapper by biting his hand".

She had pointed towards the delivery boy who was passing through a pathway in front of the apartment.

The parents and residents of the apartment had caught the delivery boy, thrashed him and handed him over to the police.

The delivery boy was identified as Akhil Ranjan Das. He, however, did not budge, and did not accept the charge. He maintained that he was innocent and the girl had falsely accused him. But the police got suspicious as he had bite marks on his hand.

However, after consulting the doctor and verifying the CCTV footage, it emerged that the girl was lying, and the "bite marks" in question formed on Das' hand due to an old injury.

The girl had gone to the terrace on her own and was playing there alone.

When questioned, fearing punishment by her parents, she scripted a kidnap story.

Das has filed a complaint against the residents of the apartment for assaulting him.

He is currently being treated at a private hospital.