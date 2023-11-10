Delhi's AQI continues to remain in 'severe' category, curbs continue

NEW DELHI: The overall air quality in the national capital continued to remain in the 'severe' category on Friday morning, as per the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

According to the data issued by the System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR-India), AQI in Ashok Vihar was recorded at 462 (severe), while in the RK Puram area, the AQI stood at 461 (severe category).

The air quality in Punjab Bagh was recorded at 460 (severe), while ITO stands at 464 (severe category). Gurugram recorded an AQI of 416, keeping the air quality under the 'severe' category, while Faridabad and Noida recorded 457 (severe) and 375 (very poor), respectively.

However, the city witnessed a marginal dip in the Air Quality Index (AQI) at the Indira Gandhi International Airport at 391 (very poor) while at Lodhi Road stands at 398 (very poor). The slight decline in AQI at some places was recorded after moderate rainfall lashed the city in the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government is making efforts to execute anti-pollution measures, and it is also considering the idea of 'artificial rain' to curtail the pollution issue.

Several ministers of the Aam Admi Party were also seen on the ground on Thursday night inspecting the execution of anti-pollution initiatives.

Currently, Stage IV of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) has been implemented in the national capital after the city's air quality plummeted to the 'severe plus' category.