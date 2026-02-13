'Delhi will become Khalistan': Bomb threats sent to at least 5 schools in capital; declared hoax

The threatening email carried disturbing and provocative content, claiming, "Delhi will become Khalistan and bomb blast will happen at 1.11 pm in schools."

The email also claimed that a blast would take place inside Parliament at 2.11 pm, prompting heightened security alerts and coordination among multiple agencies.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) revealed the names of schools that received the threat email -- Delhi Tamil Education Association on Pusa Road, Kendriya Vidyalaya in Gole Market, Happy Public School in Daryaganj, Rabea Public School in Ballimaran, and CL Bhalla DAV School in Jhandewalan.