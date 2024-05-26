Delhi: Six newborns killed in fire accident at hospital in Vivek Vihar

NEW DELHI: As many as six newborns have lost their lives after a massive fire broke out at a New Born Baby Care Hospital in Delhi's Vivek Vihar in the late hours of Saturday. According to the Delhi Fire Department, a total of 12 children were rescued, out of which six have died, one is on the ventilator and five are admitted to the hospital.

The rescued newborns have been shifted to East Delhi Advance NICU hospital.

On information, police officials and firefighters reached the spot and doused the fire. Fire Officer Rajesh, said, "At 11:32 pm, Fire Service Control Room received information that fire broke out at a hospital...total 16 fire tenders reached the spot and fire has been extinguished completely. 2 buildings were affected by the fire, one is the hospital building and 2 floors of a residential building on the right side also caught fire...11-12 people were rescued and they were taken to hospital. Further details will be shared later". The incident comes on a day when 27 persons were killed in Gujarat's Rajkot city when a massive fire swept through a game zone.