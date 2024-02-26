Delhi records 7.6 degrees, AQI 'poor' at several stations

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Monday recorded a minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius, three notches below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Until last week, the minimum temperature was hovering around 12 degrees, and the maximum temperature was recorded at around 25 to 27 degrees.

The IMD's Monday forecast showed that the maximum temperature was likely to hover around 27 degrees, with the minimum at around 9 degrees again.

The weather department said that there will be "generally cloudy sky, and there is a possibility of very light rain or drizzle".

Air quality at 9 a.m. at several stations across the city was in the 'poor' and 'moderate' categories.

In the Anand Vihar area, at 9 a.m., PM2.5 levels were recorded to be in the 'very poor' category, at 329 and PM10 reached 251, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport (T3) recorded PM2.5 levels at 74, which is counted as 'satisfactory' and PM10 at 148.

Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM2.5 levels at 260, falling under the 'poor' category.