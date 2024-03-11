Delhi records 13.1 degrees as minimum temp, AQI 'poor'

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Monday recorded a minimum temperature at 13.1 degrees Celsius, one notch below the seasonal average, the India Meteorological (IMD) Department said.

The IMD predicted that the maximum temperature on Monday is likely to hover around 29 degrees.

The weather department said that there will be "mainly clear skies" during the day.

Meanwhile, the overall air quality AQI across the city fell under the ‘poor' levels on Monday.

In the Ashok Vihar area, at 8 a.m., PM 2.5 levels were recorded in the ' poor' category standing at 244 and PM 10 reached 182 or moderate, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The Air Quality Index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered 'good'; 51 and 100 'satisfactory'; 101 and 200 'moderate'; 201 and 300 'poor'; 301 and 400 'very poor'; and 401 and 500 'severe'.

At Chandani Chowk the PM 2.5 was recorded at 322 or very 'poor'. Dwarka Sector 8 witnessed PM 10 levels at 414, in 'severe' category, and PM 2.5 was at 303, in 'very poor' levels.