Delhi rains: CM Kejriwal convenes meeting today

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has called a meeting on Monday to discuss the waterlogging situation in the city caused by torrential rains and the rising levels of the Yamuna, officials said.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at the Delhi Secretariat this afternoon and will be attended by the Minister of Health in Delhi Saurabh Bharadwaj, Education Minister Atishi and other offiicals of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi among others.

As per officials, water level of the river Yamuna was reported to be inching closer to the warning level.

They stated that River Yamuna water level at 8:00 am was recorded at 203.33 metres today at the Old Railway Bridge (Loha Pul), close to the warning level of 204.50 metres of the river.

"At 8 am, the water level of the river was recorded at 203.33 metres at Old Railway Bridge. Warning level of the river is 204.50 metres," they said.

Delhi Education Minister Atishi issued an order to ensure the safety of schools amid incessant rains, on Sunday. "As we are aware that during last few days, the city has faced continuous heavy rainfalls and it might have affected the conditions of government school buildings," stated the order.

All regional directors, zonal directors, deputy directors, principals and vice principals of the education department were directed to conduct physical inspections of schools. The Education minister also asked the authorities to ensure that as the schools open on Monday, there is no shortage of resources or infrastructure that may affect the children.

"It is directed that all Regional Directors, Deputy Director of Education - Zones and District, Principals and Vice-Principals must conduct physical inspection of all the Government Schools under their jurisdiction today itself and ensure that on opening of schools tomorrow there are no such deficiencies are found which may cause problems for the security of the school children," the order read further.

The minister has also ordered the Education secretary and the director to ensure the safety of government school buildings and file a compliance report by Monday night. "In case, any deficiencies or serious problem is found then the same should be cordoned off to avoid any mishappening.

Secretary/Director, Education must ensure compliance of the same and a compliance report be submitted to me by tonight i.e. 09.07.2023 positively," the order stated further.