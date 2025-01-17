Delhi: Rahul Gandhi meets patients in AIIMS, listens to their problems

NEW DELHI: Congress MP and Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi on Thrusday visited the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi to meet patients waiting for treatment. He also interacted with them and listened to their problems.

Govind Lal, a patient said, "He asked me about my stay here. He also asked about the treatment of my daughters." "He asked me for my phone number, and said that his team will contact me and help me as much as possible....", another patient, Pawan Kumar said. He added, "My daughter is 13 years old and is a blood cancer patient. We arrived here on 3 December and there has not been proper treatment since then." Asha Devi, the girl's mother, said, "Rahul Gandhi promised to provide cash support for the treatment of my daughter."

In a post on X, Congress said, "Waiting for months for treatment, inconvenience and insensitivity of the government - this is the reality of Delhi AIIMS today. The situation is such that people who have come from far-off places bearing the burden of illness of their loved ones are forced to sleep on footpaths and subways in this cold."

Earlier, Sonia Gandhi, Chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party inaugurated the new Congress headquarters 'Indira Bhawan' in a cherished moment for the party that was founded in 1885.

Sonia Gandhi laid the foundation of the building as Congress president on December 28, 2009, on the occasion of the 125th foundation day of the party. Congratulating the party workers and leaders Gandhi said everybody in this room is under severe assault defending the ideas of the Congress party.

"Sometimes we forget it. But these people in this room are facing systematic attack and assault on their lives because they are in the Congress party, and they are not surrendering to the BJP and the RSS. You'll see that the only party capable of stopping them is the Congress party, and that's because we are an ideological party, he said.

"That is why, in the same way, this building has emerged from the soil of our country, from the blood of our leaders and our workers. The idea behind this building must also reach every corner of our country," he added.