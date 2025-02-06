Delhi polls: We have defeated Arvind Kejriwal and his corrupt government, says BJP MP Yogendra Chandoliya

NEW DELHI: BJP MP Yogendra Chandoliya said on Wednesday that the exit polls indicate the BJP has "defeated" Arvind Kejriwal and his "corrupt government."

Polling to elect the 70-member assembly of Delhi concluded on Wednesday evening with a voter turnout of 60.42 percent. After the conclusion of the assembly elections, exit polls were released, with most predicting that the BJP would form the next government in Delhi.

The counting of votes will take place on February 8. The BJP is aiming to regain control of the National Capital, while the AAP is eyeing a third consecutive term.

"From day one, we stated that the BJP will form the government in Delhi. The guarantee of (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi ji will work out. After witnessing eleven years of misgovernance, people have made up their minds to vote out Kejriwal," Chandoliya told ANI.

He added that all the exit polls seem to suggest that the BJP will form the government. "I am certain that we (BJP) will form the government," he said. "We have defeated Arvind Kejriwal and his corrupt government," he said while referring to the exit polls.

Meanwhile, most exit polls on Wednesday predicted that the BJP is poised to form the next government in Delhi, with the ruling AAP falling behind.

Congress is expected to continue its dismal run in the assembly polls. The exit polls varied in their prediction of the margin of BJP victory with one poll saying that the party could win 51-60 out of 70 assembly seats in Delhi.

Two polls also predicted AAP victory. The exit polls came with their predictions after the conclusion of voting in Delhi assembly polls on Wednesday.

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, BJP is likely to win 39-49 assembly seats, AAP 21-31 seats and Congress 0-1 seats. Matrize's exit poll predicted a close contest between BJP and AAP. It said BJP is likely to win 35-40 seats and AAP 32-37 seats.

It said Congress can win one seat. Peoples Pulse exit poll said BJP could win 51-60 assembly seats and AAP 10-19 seats. The exit poll did not give any seats to Congress. As per People's Insight exit poll, BJP is likely to emerge victorious in 40-44 seats and AAP 25- 29 seats.

The Congress, it said, can win 0-1 seat. JVC exit poll gave 39-45 seats to BJP, 22-31 to AAP and 0-2 seats to Congress. Chanakya Strategies predicted 39-44 seats for BJP, 25-28 seats for AAP and 2-3 seats for Congress.

Poll Dairy exit polls predicted that BJP will win 42-50 seats, AAP 18-25 and Congress 0-2 seats. WeePreside exit poll said AAP could win 46-52 seats, BJP 18-23 seats and Congress 0-1 seat.Delhi recorded a turnout of 57.70 per cent till 5 pm on Wednesday. Votes will be counted on February 8.

AAP has dominated the last two assembly polls in Delhi. In the 2020 assembly elections, it won 62 out of 70 seats and BJP won eight. Congress, which ruled the national capital for 15 years, failed to open its account in the last two assembly polls.