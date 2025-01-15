Delhi polls: Arvind Kejriwal to file nomination today

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will file his nomination for the February 5 Delhi elections today.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "Today I am going to file my nomination. Many of my mothers and sisters from all over Delhi will accompany me to bless me. Before filing my nomination, I will go to Valmiki Temple and Hanuman Temple to seek the Lord's blessings."

Kejriwal is contesting from the New Delhi seat against BJP's Parvesh Verma and Congress's Sandeep Dixit.

The Delhi assembly polls will be held in a single phase on February 5 and the counting of votes will take place on February 8.

As the polling date nears, AAP and BJP have started targeting each other. On Tuesday, Aam Aadmi Party Chief Arvind Kejriwal claimed that the upcoming Assembly polls would uncover the long-standing alliance between Congress and BJP, describing it as a "jugalbandi."

Meanwhile, BJP leader Malviya retorted on X and said, "Worry about the country later, save your New Delhi seat for now."

In a post on X, Kejriwal said, "I said just one line about Rahul Gandhi and the reply is coming from the BJP. Look how much trouble the BJP is facing. Perhaps this Delhi election will expose the 'Jugalbandi' going on behind the scenes between Congress and BJP for years."

The ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has already announced its candidates for all 70 assembly seats. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has announced its candidates for 59 seats.

The last date for filing nominations is January 17. The date for scrutiny of nominations is January 18. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is January 20.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 consecutive years in Delhi, has suffered setbacks in the last two assembly elections and has failed to win any seat. In contrast, the AAP dominated the 2020 assembly elections by winning 62 out of 70 seats while the BJP got only eight seats.