Delhi Police files chargesheet in sexual harassment case against Bhushan

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the FIR against BJP MP and former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on the complaint of protesting wrestlers. The chargesheet has been filed under sections 354, 354D, 345A & 506 (1) of IPC, Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava said.

The chargesheet has been filed over the sexual harassment allegations against Brij Bhushan Singh, a BJP MP, levelled by the wrestlers.

Additonal Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Deepak Kumar of Rouse Avenue Court kept the matter for June 22 for consideration for taking cognisance of the chargesheet.

Two FIRs had been registered against Brij Bhushan Singh on the basis of wrestlers' complaints. While one was registered under Posco Act in Patiala House Court on the basis of a complaint by a "minor wrestler", the second was filed on the complaint of other wrestlers in MP/MLA court at Rouse Avenue. The Delhi Police has filed its final report in both the FIRs in the respective courts.

In Patiala House Court, Delhi Police filed Cancellation Report citing a lack of evidence on POCSO matter. This comes after the minor, who had accused the WFI chief of sexual harassment changed her statement. There was no collaborative evidence in the case, Delhi Police said.





Delhi Police officials said that in the POCSO matter, they have submitted a police report under section 173 Cr PC requesting for a cancellation of the case based upon statements of the complainant - the father of the victim and the victim herself.

Delhi Police said they filed the chargesheet for the offences under sections 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (making sexually coloured remarks), 354D (stalking) of IPC against accused Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and for offences under sections 109/ 354/354A/506 IPC against accused former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar.

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur had told protesting wrestlers during his talks with them earlier this month that the chargesheet in the case will be filed by June 15.

Thakur had said that an Internal Complaint Committee of the wrestling federation will be constituted and it will be headed by a woman.

The protesting wrestlers had said they will discuss the outcome of their talks with their supporters.

