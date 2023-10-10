Delhi police detain AAP workers as they stage protest over Sanjay Singh's arrest

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers were detained by Delhi police on Tuesday for protesting against the arrest of Aam Adami Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh by Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case.

AAP workers were demanding Sanjay Singh's release.

Singh was arrested on October 4 by the Enforcement Directorate, after a day-long questioning at his Delhi residence.

Later, on Thursday, the Court sent Sanjay Singh to remand till October 10, 2023, in connection with the Delhi excise policy case.

Coming out in support of Singh, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asserted that the entire liquor scam is based on unfounded and trumped-up charges adding that the agencies carried out multiple raids on party leaders but couldn't find a shred of evidence linking them to the case.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, CM Kejriwal said, "They probed us over so many months, did anything come out of it? You heard what the Supreme Court observed yesterday, the entire liquor scam is false, not even a penny changed hands. They do not have any evidence. The charges against us are all trumped up and baseless."

Allegedly, Sanjay Singh's party colleague and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is also involved in the same liquor policy scam. He is currently lodged in jail in connection with the same. The former Delhi Deputy CM and excise minister was first arrested by the CBI on February 26 for his alleged role in the scam.

The case connects with claims that Singh and his partners played a part in the Delhi government's decision to give licenses to alcohol shops and merchants in 2020, causing losses to the state exchequer and violating anti-corruption laws. ED has so far filed five charge sheets in the case, including against Sisodia.