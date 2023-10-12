Delhi Police arrests two accused in connection with viral video of man dragged by car

NEW DELHI: Two accused were arrested from Uttar Pradesh's Meerut district in connection with the viral video of a man being dragged by a car in Delhi, police said. During initial interrogation, the accused revealed that they boarded the taxi as passengers and, after some time, threatened and pushed the taxi driver out of the car with the intention of robbing the vehicle, said Sagar Preet Hooda, Special Commissioner of Police (L&O) on Wednesday.

Earlier on Wednesday, the police said, after a video of a man being dragged by a car in Delhi surfaced online, the body of a 43-year-old man was found lying with injuries near the service road of National Highway-8 (NH8). As per Delhi police, the viral video showed the man being dragged by a car in Delhi on the National Highway-8 near Mahipalpur.

Police said that the deceased was identified as Bijender, a resident of Faridabad, Haryana. Giving information about the case, police said, "On October 10, at around 11:20 PM, a PCR call was received at Vasant Kunj North Police Station that an unidentified body of a male with injuries was found near the service road of NH8."

Shortly after the information was received, the police reached the scene and recovered the body of the deceased. Later, after an investigation, the body was identified as that of a taxi driver named Bijender, who is 43 years old and a resident of Faridabad. Subsequently, the police registered a case under sections 302 and 201 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Vasant Kunj North Police Station.