Delhi Police arrests sub-contractor in biker death case

Investigations revealed that the sub-contractor Rajesh Prajapati was informed about the accident hours earlier but failed to take any action, they said.

According to the investigation, a family passing through the area on the intervening night noticed that the victim, Kamal (25), had fallen into the pit. They immediately alerted a security guard deployed at the site and a person living in a tent nearby.

The security guard, employed by Prajapati, informed a junior staff member the same night, stating that a person had fallen into the pit, police said.