Delhi metro services to commence at 4 am on Republic Day

NEW DELHI: As the country gears up for the 75th Republic Day, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said that the metro services will operate 4 am onwards on all its lines to facilitate the public to reach Kartavya Path to witness the celebrations on January 26. According to DMRC, the train services will be available at a headway of 30 minutes till 6 am and thereafter, a regular timetable will be followed for the rest of the day.

In addition, people who will be in possession of bonafide e-invitation cards/e-tickets for attending the Republic Day ceremony will be issued coupons on production of valid government-issued photo identity cards at stations to be valid for exit from Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan Metro station only to reach the Kartavya Path, a DMRC statement mentioned on Wednesday.

The same coupon will be valid for performing return journeys from these two stations only, it added. Further, the statement mentioned that regular announcements will also be made inside the trains to inform the passengers so that they deboard at designated stations in order to reach their enclosures smoothly.

The DMRC earlier said that the security checks for passengers have been intensified by the Central Industrial Security Force across the Metro stations from January 19 until January 27. Security has been beefed up in the national capital in view of the Republic Day celebrations.

The Delhi Police, on January 19, prohibited flying of sub-conventional aerial platforms, including paragliders, paramotors, hang gliders, unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) in the national capital.

The prohibition has been implemented for 29 days--from January 18 to February 15--unless withdrawn earlier. In view of the celebrations, no flights will arrive or depart from Delhi Airport between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm from January 19 to January 26, according to an official statement from Delhi International Airport Limited.