Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at DCM building on Barakhamba Road

Upon receiving the information, 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot.

ByANIANI|15 July 2023 2:15 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-07-15 14:16:16.0  )
Delhi: Massive fire breaks out at DCM building on Barakhamba Road
Visuals from the site (Photo/ANI)

NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out on the ninth floor of the DCM building at Connaught Place on Saturday, the officials said.

Upon receiving the information, 10 fire engines were rushed to the spot. The officials said that a firefighting operation is underway after a fire broke out on the 9th floor of the DCM building in Connaught Place on Barakhamba Road.

More details are awaited.

