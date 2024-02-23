Delhi LG writes to Kejriwal for clearing pending CAG reports for tabling in assembly

NEW DELHI: Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has asked Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to advise Finance Minister Atishi to expeditiously process reports on state finances, including five CAG reports “pending” with her since August 2023, so they can be tabled in the ongoing budget session.

The Delhi government said in a statement the reports will be tabled soon in the Assembly.

The LG said in his letter to the chief minister that the Comptroller and Auditor General of India (CAG) reports are constitutionally mandated, independent and impartial assessment of the performance of the government and in many ways are a guidance document for assessment of its financial performance.

“It is an obligation of the government of the day to share with the people, through the House, an objective account of its performance – revenue and expenditure of public funds,” he noted.

He said the LG secretariat received copies of communications which the controller of accounts sent to the finance minister’s secretary requesting that the minister clear the five CAG reports and send them to the LG to be laid before the assembly.

His letter cited Section 48 of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD) Act, 1991 and Article 151 of the Constitution that provide for the reports to be laid before the assembly through the Lt Governor.

Since the budget session of the assembly is underway, the chief minister may advise the finance minister to expeditiously process these important reports so that they can be laid before the House, added the letter.

The CAG reports included: State Finance audit report for the year ended 31 March, 2022; State Finance Audit Report for the year 31 March, 2021, Performance Audit on Prevention and Mitigation of Vehicular Air Pollution in Delhi for 2021-22, Revenue Economic, Social and General Sectors and PSUs for the years ended 31 March, 2020 and 2021; and Performance Audit Report on Children in Need of Care and Protection for the year ended March 31, 2021.

Apart from the five CAG reports, the Finance Accounts and Appropriation Accounts for the years 2021-2022, along with audit certificates have also been pending since August, 2023, said the LG’s letter.