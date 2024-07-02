Delhi High Court seeks CBI response on Kejriwal's corruption arrest challenge

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday requested the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to respond to a plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is challenging his arrest in a corruption case tied to the excise policy 'scam'.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna issued the notice and set a seven-day deadline for the CBI to file its reply. Kejriwal's counsel has been given two days thereafter to file any rejoinder.

The case has been listed for arguments on July 17. Kejriwal has also contested the trial court's orders from late June, which remanded him to three-day CBI custody and judicial custody until July 12. His arrest on June 26 occurred while he was already in judicial custody in a related money laundering case filed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).