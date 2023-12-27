Delhi HC directs for psychiatric evaluation of widow seeking termination of pregnancy

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday directed the All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) to conduct a psychiatric evaluation of a 23-year-old widow who has sought permission for medical termination of her pregnancy.

She is stated to be 29 weeks pregnant. The medical board has not recommended a medical termination of pregnancy.

Justice Neena Krishna Bansal directed AIIMS to conduct a psychiatric evaluation to assess her mental state.

The bench has directed the AIIMS to examine the petitioner tomorrow and file a report on December 29.

The matter has been listed for hearing on December 30.

Before issuing directions, the bench heard the submission of Advocate Dr Amit Mishra.

He submitted before the court that she is facing mental trauma due to the pregnancy. There are judgements that allow the termination of a pregnancy at an advanced stage.

He also submitted that the petitioner is facing mental and physical trauma. Even so, she is not able to take a meal.

A 23-year-old woman has approached the court. It is stated that her husband died on October 9, 2023.

On December 22, 2023, the bench asked the AIIMS to constitute a medical board and to examine the petitioner.

The bench had directed to give a report as to whether the petitioner is in a condition to undergo the procedure for termination of pregnancy.