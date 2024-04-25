Delhi: Fire breaks out in plastic pipes at Delhi Jal Board office in Jamia area

NEW DELHI: A fire broke out in plastic pipes at the Delhi Jal Board office in the Jamia area of the national capital on Thursday, said the Delhi Fire Service.

Thick plumes of smoke was seen billowing from the factory.

Six fire tenders were present at the spot to douse the blaze. Firefighting operations are underway

The cause of the fire or the extent of the damage caused by it was not known immediately.

More information is awaited.