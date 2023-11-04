Begin typing your search...
Delhi: Fire breaks out at factory in Bawana industrial area; fire tenders at spot
As per the fire department, the blaze broke out in the Bawana industrial area of the national capital.
NEW DELHI: A massive fire broke out at a factory in North West Delhi district on Saturday, officials said.
As per the fire department, the blaze broke out in the Bawana industrial area of the national capital.
As many as 20 fire tenders were pressed into the service.
No casualties have been reported yet and efforts to douse the fire are underway.
Further details are awaited.
Next Story