Delhi excise policy case: SC adjourns hearing on Sanjay Singh's plea till March 5

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Monday adjourned till March 5 the hearing on a plea filed by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh, who is accused in a money laundering case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench presided over by Justice Sanjiv Khanna was apprised by Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju that the Delhi High Court on January 31 had reserved its judgement on the regular bail plea filed by the AAP Rajya Sabha MP.

“The order on the regular bail is reserved (by the Delhi HC) and judgment may come up in a couple of days. This matter may be adjourned for a week,” submitted ASG Raju, who appeared on behalf of the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Taking note of the submission, the bench, also comprising Justice Dipankar Datta, ordered: “Re-list on March 05, 2024.”

A bench of Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma of the Delhi High Court on Wednesday reserved its judgement on a appeal filed by Singh after Special Judge M.K. Nagpal of Rouse Avenue Court dismissed his regular bail plea.

In November 2023, the Supreme Court had issued notice on a plea filed by the AAP leader against his arrest by the ED and subsequent remand.

It had granted liberty to the AAP leader to file for a regular bail application before the jurisdictional court concerned.