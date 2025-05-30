Begin typing your search...

    Delhi court compounds defamation case against wrestler Bajrang Punia

    The judge on May 29 closed the case after both the parties submitted that they have decided to settle the case among themselves.

    Delhi Court 

    NEW DELHI: A Delhi court has compounded a criminal defamation complaint against wrestler Bajrang Punia after he tendered an unconditional apology to coach and complainant Naresh Dahiya.

    "Uncontested. Compounded," the judge noted in the order.

    Dahiya has claimed that Punia, along with other wrestlers and people, made defamatory remarks against him at a press conference at Jantar Mantar on May 10, 2023 during a protest against alleged sexual harassment of some women wrestlers by former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

