Delhi CM Kejriwal arrested by CBI in corruption case

NEW DELHI: In a significant development, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) formally arrested Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday, citing his involvement in a corruption case related to an alleged excise scam. The agency has sought a five-day custody of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader to further the investigation.

The arrest, sanctioned by Special Judge Amitabh Rawat, was made after the CBI moved an application detailing the need to interrogate Kejriwal. The CBI emphasized the necessity to unearth a broader conspiracy and confront the Chief Minister with crucial evidence and other accused individuals.

Defending their actions, CBI representatives argued that any claims of malice were baseless and the operation was part of their duty. Meanwhile, Kejriwal's counsel challenged the remand application, calling it vague and requested documentation related to the proceedings from the court.