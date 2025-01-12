Delhi CM Atishi launches crowdfunding campaign to contest assembly polls

NEW DELHI: Chief Minister and AAP candidate from Kalkaji Atishi on Sunday launched a crowdfunding campaign to contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly polls and said she hoped that people would support her party's politics of work and honesty.

Addressing a press conference here, Atishi released an online link for people to donate money, saying she needed Rs 40 lakh to fight the elections.

The AAP has always fought elections with the help of small donations from the common man which has helped it pursue the politics of work and honesty, she said.

"Despite being in power in Delhi for 10 years, the AAP does not have even a rupee of corruption. We will contest the polls with the support of the people of Delhi and the country, as has been done in the previous elections," she said when asked about the BJP's claim that the CAG has projected a loss of Rs 2,026 crore due to the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy.

Targeting the BJP, Atishi said, "Perhaps they have collected enough money from their friends and through government contracts and they do not need to collect funds for contesting elections."

Atishi, who is seeking re-election from Kalkaji assembly seat, is pitted against former MP and BJP candidate Ramesh Bidhuri.

In December, senior AAP leader and party candidate from Jangpura Manish Sisodia launched a crowdfunding platform and sought financial support from people for his poll campaign.

The 70-member Delhi Assembly goes to polls on February 5 and the results will be announced on February 8.