Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal produced before Rouse Avenue court, claims liquor case a 'political conspiracy'

NEW DELHI: Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, has been brought before the Rouse Avenue Court on the conclusion of his Enforcement Directorate custodial remand on Thursday. The agency is seeking additional remand of the Delhi CM.

As he entered the courtroom Kejriwal said "This is a political conspiracy and the people will answer it."

The Delhi Chief Minister's wife, Sunita Kejriwal, and son are at the Rouse Avenue court to attend the proceedings. Delhi cabinet ministers Atishi, Saurabh Bhardwaj, Gopal Rai, and several MLAs are also present in the Rouse Avenue Courtroom.

Earlier on Wednesday, the wife of jailed Delhi CM Kejriwal, Sunita said that her husband, who is in the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged excise scam, will reveal the truth regarding the case in court on March 28.

"In the so-called liquor scam, ED has conducted more than 250 raids. They are searching for the money of this so-called scam. They have found nothing yet. Arvind Kejriwal has said that he will reveal everything in court on March 28. He will reveal where the money of the liquor scam is. He will also provide proof..." she had said.

The probe agency had arrested Kejriwal on March 21 in connection with an alleged excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The case relates to alleged irregularities and money laundering in the formulation and execution of the Delhi excise policy in 2022.

In its initial prosecution complaint filed in November 2021, the ED stated that the policy was intentionally designed with loopholes, facilitating the formation of cartels clandestinely to favor AAP leaders.

Additionally, the ED accused AAP leaders of receiving kickbacks from a group of individuals referred to as the "South Group."

The case originated from a report presented by Delhi Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar to Lieutenant Governor (LG) Vinai Kumar Saxena in July 2022, highlighting purported procedural deficiencies in the development of the policy.

The report said "arbitrary and unilateral decisions" taken by Sisodia in his capacity as Excise Minister had resulted in "financial losses to the exchequer" estimated at more than Rs 580 crore. This report was referred to the CBI, and led to Sisodia's arrest.

While Kejriwal was not named in the FIRs registered by the ED or the Central Bureau of Investigation in the Delhi excise policy case, his name first found a mention in the ED's chargesheet, wherein the agency claimed that he allegedly spoke to one of the main accused, Sameer Mahendru, in a video call and asked him to continue working with co-accused and AAP communications-in-charge Vijay Nair.