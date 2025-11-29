Delhi breathes 'very poor' air

NEW DELHI: Delhi’s overall air quality remained in the “very poor” quality on Saturday morning, with an AQI reading of 332.

This is marginally lower than Friday’s Air Quality Index (AQI), which stood at 369, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) 9 am bulletin data showed.

According to CPCB, an AQI between 0 and 50 is considered “good”, 51-100 “satisfactory”, 101-200 “moderate”, 201-300 “poor”, 301-400 “very poor”, and 401-500 “severe”.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 10.4 degrees Celsius, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

A mainly clear sky, with the maximum temperature likely to touch 25 degrees Celsius, has been predicted for the day, the weather department said, adding that the relative humidity stood at 90 per cent at 8.30 am.