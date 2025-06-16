Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Hong Kong after pilot suspects technical issue: Sources

MUMBAI: A Delhi-bound Air India bound flight from Hong Kong returned to its airport of origin on Monday after the pilot in command suspected a technical issue, according to sources.

The flight has landed safely in Hong Kong, all passengers have disembarked and the aircraft is undergoing inspection, they said.

The flight departed from Hong Kong at 12.16 pm (local time) and was scheduled to land in Delhi at 12.20 pm IST.