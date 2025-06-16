Delhi-bound Air India flight returns to Hong Kong after pilot suspects technical issue: Sources

Begin typing your search...

    16 Jun 2025 12:20 PM IST
    MUMBAI: A Delhi-bound Air India bound flight from Hong Kong returned to its airport of origin on Monday after the pilot in command suspected a technical issue, according to sources.

    The flight departed from Hong Kong at 12.16 pm (local time) and was scheduled to land in Delhi at 12.20 pm IST.

