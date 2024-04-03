Delhi BJP sends legal notice to Atishi over claims that BJP approached her to join party

NEW DELHI: Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader on Tuesday sent a legal notice to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Atishi over her claims that BJP approached her through a "very close" person to join the party.

The notice sent by Delhi BJP leader Praveen Shankar Kapoor stated that on April 2, 2024 Atishi held a press conference and claimed that she was approached by BJP to join the party.

The notice sent through Advocate Satya Ranjan Swain on behalf of Praveen Shankar Kapoor stated that Atishi deliberately and with malicious intent made statements that are not only false, scandalous, concocted and illusionary, but defamatory, to harm the reputation of the BJP and its members. In the entire speech, she neither revealed specific information about the source of information nor has she given any details about the act of BJP, the notice said.

"Devoid of any specifities your statement is an intentional endeavor to reflect your own imagination and apprehension," stated the legal notice.

The notice requested Atishi to immediately withdraw the said speech and telecast her apology prominently in her television and social media. AAP leader and Delhi Minister Atishi on Tuesday alleged that she was approached by the BJP to join them or else she would be arrested by the Directorate of Enforcement in the coming days.

While addressing a press conference here, the AAP leader had said, "The BJP, through one of my close aides, approached me to join their party to save my political career, and if I do not join the BJP, then in the coming month, I will be arrested by the ED." The AAP leader accused the BJP-led Centre of trying to threaten the party by using probe agencies.

"I want to tell the BJP that we will not be scared of you. We are the soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal. We are aides of Bhagat Singh. We will continue to save the Constitution and will work to give the people a better life under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal," she said. She further alleged that in the coming two months before the General Elections, a few more leaders, including Raghav Chadha and Saurabh Bharadwaj, will be arrested by the central probe agency.