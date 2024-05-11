Delhi BJP releases new poster against Arvind Kejriwal

NEW DELHI: After being granted interim bail by the Supreme Court and getting released from jail, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Hanuman temple in Connaught Place on Saturday, accompanied by his wife Sunita Kejriwal, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and MP Sanjay Singh.

Kejriwal wasted no time in resuming his campaign activities on the very same day. However, as he stepped back into the political arena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) unveiled a new poster targeting the AAP chief.

Labelling Arvind Kejriwal as "Bhrastachar ka betaaj badshah" (The uncrowned king of corruption), the official X handle of Delhi BJP shared the poster with the caption: "Bhrastachari jail ke andar ho ya bahar, Bhrastachari Bhrastachari hota hai! (Whether a corrupt person is in jail or out, a corrupt person remains corrupt!)"

The BJP believes that, while out on bail, Kejriwal will attempt to influence the election campaign according to his style. Therefore, the party aims to confront AAP and Kejriwal on the issue of corruption.

Moreover, BJP intends to highlight the issue of 'Khalistani funding' to AAP. Alongside Delhi, BJP will also seek to send a political message to Punjab regarding corruption and national security concerns related to AAP and Kejriwal.