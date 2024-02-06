Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva flags off special train to Ayodhya

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva flagged off a special train, heading to Ayodhya, from Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station in the presence of BJP MP Harsh Vardhan on Monday night.

Around 1400 devotees boarded the train from Delhi, and the departure of the devotees from Hazrat Nizamuddin Station was accompanied by resounding chants of 'Jai Shree Ram.'

"People are very happy, everyone is thanking and giving their blessings to PM Modi. I want to especially thank the Railway Ministry for making such beautiful arrangements," BJP President Virendra Sachdeva said while speaking to ANI.

BJP MP Harsh Vardhan said, "Among these devotees who have left Delhi today, include so many workers of my Lok Sabha, so I feel more happy. This first group is very lucky. I will also visit Ayodhya to see Lord Ram, by travelling in a similar train."

Another train, called Astha Special, carrying the first batch of Ram devotees to Ayodhya, left from Mumbai Railway station on Monday.

A devotee, on his way to Ayodhya for the first time, said, "I am excited, can't express the happiness because I did not believe that I would get a chance to visit. Devendra Fadnavis also greeted us with 'Jai Shree Ram'."

Another devotee, Suman Maurya, said "We are very lucky that we are getting a chance to witness Ram Lalla."

Maharashtra Cabinet Minister, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, while speaking to ANI, said, "Everyone in the country is excited, thousands of people are going to visit the Ram Lalla temple along with their families."

The 'Pran Pratishtha' of Shri Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's historic temple was held on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi performing the rituals, led by a group of priests.

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath were also present inside the sanctorum during the rituals. The event saw the participation of about 8,000 invitees, including 1,500-1,600 eminent guests.