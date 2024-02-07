Delhi: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar meets PM Modi

NEW DELHI: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Wednesday.

This was the first visit of the Janata Dal (United) supremo after he dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) and the INDIA bloc to form a new government with the support of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bihar.

The meeting took place five days ahead of Nitish Kumar's government's scheduled floor test which is on February 12.

He also met Union Home Minister Amit Shah after meeting PM Modi.

On his visit to the national capital, the Bihar Chief Minister is also likely to meet veteran BJP leader LK Advani, sources added.

Saffron stalwart and senior BJP leader LK Advani will be conferred the Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour.

Nitish Kumar took the oath as Chief Minister of Bihar for the ninth time in Raj Bhawan, Patna, switching sides again, this time with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

It was for the second time in two years that Nitish Kumar had jumped the ship, his fifth crossover in a little over a decade.

Two Deputy Chief Ministers from the BJP, Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and six other ministers, including Bijendra Prasad Yadav, Santosh Kumar Suman, Shrawan Kumar, and others, also took the oath earlier.