Defence Ministry declares 2025 as Year of Reforms

NEW DELHI: The Defence Ministry has declared 2025 as the 'Year of Reforms' that will aim at transforming the Armed Forces into a technologically advanced combat ready force capable of multi-domain integrated operations.

Defence Ministry Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting with all the Secretaries of his Ministry on the eve of the New Year to review the progress on various schemes, projects, reforms and the way ahead.

Rajnath Singh exuded confidence that this will be a momentous step in the modernisation journey of the Armed Forces, a Defence Ministry statement said.

He said, "It will lay the foundation for unprecedented advancements in the country's defence preparedness, thus preparing to ensure the security and sovereignty of the nation amidst the challenges of the 21st century".

The reforms will aim to further bolster jointness and integration initiatives and facilitate establishment of the Integrated Theatre Commands.

The Defence Ministry has identified broad areas for focused intervention in 2025 including new domains such as cyber and space, and emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence, machine learning, hypersonics and robotics. Moreover, associated tactics, techniques and procedures required to win future wars would also be developed.

Another area identified is the acquisition procedures, which need to be made simpler and time-sensitive to facilitate swifter and robust capability development.

The focus will also be on to facilitate technology transfer and knowledge sharing between the defence sector and civil industries, promoting public-private partnerships by improving ease of doing business.

The government will also focus on collaboration across various stakeholders in the defence ecosystem, breaking silos and effective civil-military coordination to eliminate inefficiencies and optimise resources.

Another focus area will also be to position India as a credible exporter of defence products, fostering R&D and partnerships between Indian industries and foreign Original Equipment Manufacturers for knowledge sharing and resource integration.

The year will also focus on the welfare of veterans while leveraging their expertise. The government will also work towards optimisation of welfare measures for veterans.

Moreover, the government will also focus on cultural pride and ideas, fostering confidence in achieving global standards through indigenous capabilities, while imbibing best practices from modern militaries that suit the nation's conditions.