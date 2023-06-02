Deeply anguished by loss of lives in Odisha train accident: President Murmu

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu on Friday said she was "deeply anguished" by the loss of lives in an unfortunate train accident in Odisha and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured.

At least 50 people died and 350 were injured in a three-way accident involving Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, Coromandel Express and a goods train on separate tracks in Bahanagar in Odisha's Balasore district.

"Deeply anguished to know about the loss of lives in an unfortunate rail accident in Balasore, Odisha. My heart goes out to the bereaved families. I pray for the success of rescue operations and quick recovery of the injured," Murmu said in a tweet.



