    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|18 Oct 2025 2:45 PM IST
    Deepavali special train between Chennai Egmore and Santragachi
    Indian Railways

    CHENNAI: Special trains will be operated between Chennai Egmore – Santragachi (West Bengal) to clear extra rush of passengers during Deepavali, said a Southern Railway statement.

    Train No 06109 Chennai Egmore – Santragachi Express special will leave Chennai Egmore at 12.15 am on October 19 (Sunday) and reach Santragachi at 09.00 am, the next day (one service). In return direction, Train No 06110 Santragachi – Chennai Egmore Express special will leave Santragachi at 02.55 pm on October 20 (Monday) and reach Chennai Egmore at 09.00 pm, the next day (one service).

    Coach composition will be of 10 sleeper class coaches, eight general second class coaches and two second class coaches (disabled friendly),added the statement.

    DTNEXT Bureau

