DCW chief Maliwal inspects bus stops in Delhi for women's safety

NEW DELHI: Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal inspected bus stops in the national capital in view of women's safety.

Maliwal noticed that the Ramesh Park and Lalita Park bus stops were in the dark, with no lights at both bus stops.

"We had received several complaints that various bus shelters in Delhi do not have lights and are completely dark. We came for an inspection, and we just went to the bus stop at Ramesh Park and we are now at the Lalita Park bus stop. In both places, it was very dark," Maliwal said, speaking to ANI on Friday.

The DCW chief said that even though lights are in place at bus stops, they are not functional and at several places, there are no lights at all.

"There are lights in place but they are not functional. At several places, there are not even lights. It is dark for one kilometre," Maliwal said.

"I have spoken to many women. They said that for many years the area has been in darkness and they feel very insecure," she added.

The DCW chief said that she will be issuing notice to the Delhi government to make changes and to make sure that bus stops have lights.

"If the situation continues like this, how will women and children be safe? We are issuing a notice to the Delhi government to make changes and at least bus stops should have lights," Maliwal said.

Speaking on a host of measures that need to be taken to ensure the safety of women, the DCW chief said, "I appeal to both the central and state governments to make such a system in the country that if anyone harasses any woman, he will not be spared. We need to provide ammenities to the police system, make them accountable, set up fast-track courts, and forensic science laboratories should be updated."



