Day after PM lauds caste census decision, Cong takes swipe at him with two videos

NEW DELHI: A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the decision to conduct a caste census, the Congress on Monday took a swipe at him and posted videos of him from last two years criticising the opposition's party's demand for such a survey.

Prime Minister Modi asserted on Sunday that caste enumeration is a step towards bringing into the mainstream of development those left behind, as he emphasised that his government does not believe in caste politics but in the empowerment of the marginalised.

He made the remarks at a conclave of NDA chief ministers and deputy chief ministers. Two resolutions -- one hailing the valour of armed forces and PM Modi's brave leadership in the context of the recent military action and another praising the decision of caste enumeration in the next census- were passed at the conclave.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh shared two video clips of the prime minister in which he is heard criticising the opposition's pitch for a caste census.

"On April 30, 2025, in the period between the Pahalgam terror attacks and the launch of Operation Sindoor, the Modi government unexpectedly and suddenly announced a caste census. Yesterday, the PM expectedly took full credit for it in the NDA CMs meeting," Ramesh said.

"But just listen to what the PM had said - 1. On October 2, 2023, when the findings of the Bihar caste survey were released. 2.On April 28, 2024, when asked about the INC's demands for a caste census," Ramesh said and tagged the two video clips.

In the first clip Modi is heard saying, "they (opposition) used to divide the society on the basis of caste and continue to commit that sin even now".

In the second clip, the PM, when asked about the Congress demand for a caste census, says it is part of the "urban naxal mindset".

While there was no immediate reaction from the BJP, party chief JP Nadda had said after Sunday's NDA meeting that a census of castes was always part of the ruling alliance's imagination, noting that the Bihar government headed by JD(U) leader and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was the first to do it.

The resolution has made it clear that the NDA does not believe in caste politics but acknowledges the need for a caste census to bring into the mainstream of development the deprived, exploited, Dalits and others left behind. It is the need of the society, he added.

The Centre last month announced that caste enumeration will be part of the next population census, with the inclusion of caste details for the first time since independence.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, had been demanding a nationwide caste census, making it a major election issue. Some states like Bihar, Telangana and Karnataka have conducted such surveys.