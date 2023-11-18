Day after joining Congress, actor Vijayashanthi appointed Telangana poll coordinator

NEW DELHI: With less than a fortnight left for the crucial Assembly election in Telangana, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday appointed actor-turned-politician Vijayshanthi as chief coordinator of the campaign and planning committee, a day after she joined the party.

In an official communication, Congress General secretary (organisation) K.C Venugopal said, "Congress President has approved the proposal for the appointment of Vijayshanthi as Chief Coordinator of the Campaign and Planning Committee for the ensuing Assembly elections to Telangana - 2023, with immediate effect."

Vijayshanthi had quit the ruling BRS earlier this week and joined Congress on Friday in Telangana in presence of Kharge.

Kharge also appointed Samarsimha Reddy, Pushpaleela, Mallu Ravi, M Kodanda Reddy, Vem Narender Reddy, Eravaty Anil, Ramlu Naik, Pitla Nageshwer Rao, Obedullah Kothwal, Ramesh Mudiraj, Parijata Reddy, Siddeshwer, Rammurty Naik, Ali Bin Ibrahim Maskathi and Deepak John as convenors.

Polling for 119-member Assembly is scheduled on November 30.

Congress on Friday also released its manifesto for the southern state which promised a daily 'praja darbar' at the chief minister's official residence, interest-free crop loans up to Rs 3 lakh, a judicial inquiry into irregularities in Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project and other corruption allegations and scrapping of Dharani portal are among the promises made by the Congress in its manifesto for Telangana Assembly elections.

A comprehensive crop insurance scheme for all major crops, Rs 1,00,000 and 10 grams of gold as Indiramma gift to the Hindu and Rs 1,60,000 for the minority girls at the time of their marriage, financial assistance of Rs 12,000 per year to every auto rickshaw driver and social security to unorganised workers figure among the other major poll promises.

Besides, the Congress has promised "Bhumata" portal in place of the Dharani portal and assured that justice will be done to all farmers who have lost their land rights. Other than the six guarantees announced two months ago, the party has included a slew of promises for various sections in the manifesto for November 30 elections.

Titled 'Abhaya Hastam', the 42-page manifesto was released on Friday by the Congress chief in the presence of Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president A. Revanth Reddy, Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka and other leaders.

Six guarantees unveiled on September 17 and the declarations already released by the party for farmers, youth, Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, backward classes and minorities form part of the manifesto.

"To end the unprecedented dictatorship of the present TRS/BRS government, Congress is committed to restoring democratic governance as per the spirit and wishes of the Telangana people. As in the past, the Congress Government is committed to restoring Praja Darbar daily at the CM camp office," reads the manifesto.