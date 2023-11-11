Dausa rape: Child panel chief says notice being issued to Gehlot govt

NEW DELHI: Taking cognisance of the arrest of a police officer for allegedly raping a minor girl in Dausa, the chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), Priyank Kanoongo said a notice was being issued to the Rajasthan government in the matter.

Speaking to ANI after the latest in a series of sexual crimes in the poll-bound state came to light on Saturday, the NCPCR chairperson said, "We have taken due cognisance of the incident and are in the process of issuing a notice to the Rajasthan government in the matter. We are taking action as per the preliminary information that we have received about the incident. It is also important to ensure the safety and security of the victim and her kin in light of this incident. We will ensure that the girl and her family are provided proper counselling to deal with the aftermath of this incident."

Earlier, on Saturday, the BJP's state president CP Joshi condemned the Dausa incident and demanded exemplary punishment for the accused sub-inspector. informing of the arrest, ASP Dausa Bajrang Singh said earlier that the accused was identified as sub-inspector Bhupendra. Meanwhile, weighing in on the incident, BJP leader Ramcharan Bohra said, "The fact that such incidents have continued unabated over the last 5 years only goes to show that the state machinery, as well as law and order, have collapsed in Rajasthan. The time has come to dislodge the incumbent Congress government."

A case was registered in the matter and the accused sub-inspector was arrested.

The incident sparked public outrage, earlier, with visuals from Dausa showing a large number of locals surrounding the Rahuwas police station in the Lalsot area and staging a demonstration.

Amid the protest outside the police station in the Lalsot area, BJP leader Kirodi Lal Meena reached the spot even as hundreds of locals raised slogans against the Ashok Gehlot government and the State police.

"There is massive anger among people over the rape of a 7-year-old Dalit girl by a policeman in Lalsot. I have reached the spot to help the victim and her family get justice. The state police, which has turned autocratic under the Gehlot government, are not even desisting from committing such crimes ahead of the elections," Meena posted from his official X handle.

Under fire from the Opposition, the Gehlot government said it took immediate action against the accused. State DGP Umesh Mishra said, "We have been instructed to take strict action against the accused in the case. An order has already been issued to dismiss the accused sub-inspector from service."