Dandi March still inspires us to adopt non-violence in fight against injustice: Adityanath

LUCKNOW: On the 95th anniversary of the Mahatma Gandhi-led Dandi March, a key point in India's struggle for Independence, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Wednesday and said the movement still inspires people to adopt non-violence in their fight against injustice.

"On this day in the year 1930, the 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi started the salt satyagraha from the Sabarmati Ashram to give a new direction to the freedom struggle," Adityanath posted on X.

"This historical Satyagraha inspires us to fight non-violently against injustice even today. Millions of salutes to all the Satyagrahis of 'Dandi March'," he added.

Mahatma Gandhi started the Dandi March on March 12, 1930, to protest against tax on salt and the British salt monopoly in colonial India. He began the march from Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, and what ensued was a 24-day walk to Dandi, where many Indians joined along the way.

The march sparked protests across India against British salt laws and was one of the first campaigns to have a large number of Indians participating.