Dalit sarpanch tied to tree, thrashed in MP's Morena; one person arrested

MORENA: A Dalit sarpanch was allegedly tied to a tree and beaten up by goons in Morena in Madhya Pradesh, forcing him to leave his native village, a police official said on Friday.

The Koutharkalan panchayat sarpanch, in his complaint at Porsa police station on Thursday, said goons for the past two years were harassing him and wanted him to leave his post as well as hand over his dongle, containing his digital signature password, the official said.

When he refused to give in to their demands, he was taken to the outskirts of Koutharkalan on May 3, tied to a tree and thrashed, said the official quoting from his complaint.

"Based on the complaint of the sarpanch, a case was registered against Diwakar Singh Tomar, who has since been arrested, and his brother Pinku. Further probe into the incident is underway," said Ambah Sub Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Ravi Bhadoria.

Eyewitnesses said the victim later loaded his belongings in a vehicle and left for Gohad town with his kin.

"The sarpanch told me some people were committing atrocities on him and, hence, he was leaving the village," panchayat secretary Balvir Sikarwar said.