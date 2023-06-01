Dahal invites Modi for official visit to Himalayan nation

NEW DELHI: Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' has invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for official visit to Himalayan nation. He said that he is looking forward to welcoming PM Modi in Nepal "soon."

"I have extended a cordial invitation to PM Modi Ji for a visit to visit Nepal. I look forward to welcoming him in Nepal soon," Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal said during the joint press meet at Hyderabad House in Delhi.

Speaking to reporters after his meeting with PM Modi, Dahal said that the ties between India and Nepal are "age-old and multifaceted." He said that Nepal is happy to see the growth of India's economy and political landscape under PM Modi's leadership.

"This is my fourth visit to India as the Prime Minister of Nepal. I fondly recall my previous visit in September 2018 and then twice in September and October in 2016. I bring with me the greetings and good wishes of the government and the people of Nepal.

We are happy to see the remarkable transformation of India's economy and political landscape under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Dahal said. He also congratulated PM Modi on completing nine years in the office and said that the ties between the two countries stand on the solid foundation built by the rich tradition of civilizational, cultural, and socio-economic linkages.

"I congratulate Prime Minister Modiji on completion this week of nine years in government with far-reaching achievements on many fronts. The relationship between India and Nepal are age-old and multifaceted. These relations stand on the solid foundation built on the one hand by the rich tradition of civilizational cultural socio-economic linkage and on the other, by the two countries firm commitment to the time-tested principle of sovereign equality, mutual respect, understanding and cooperation," Dahal added.

Pushpa Kamal Dahal said that he and PM Modi made an extensive review of the progress in the India-Nepal ties and appreciated "Neighbourhood First" policy of India. He stated that they discussed on further strengthening cooperation between two nations.

"Today, as Prime Minister Modiji mentioned, we made an extensive review of the progress in our relation and renewed our commitment to further extend this relation and cooperation. I appreciate Prime Minister Modiji's Neighbourhood First policy.

In our meeting today, we discussed ways to further strengthen cooperation in diverse areas including trade, transit, investment, hydropower development, power, trade, irrigation, agriculture, connectivity including air entry routes, railways, bridge, transmission line, expansion of petroleum pipeline, construction of integrated checkposts as well as cultural and people to people contact," Dahal said.

Dahal said that he and PM Modi discussed the boundary matter. He said that Nepal is happy to join India's multilateral initiative of the International Solar Alliance. "Prime Minister Modiji and I discussed the boundary matter. I urged Prime Minister Modiji to resolve the boundary matter through the established bilateral diplomatic mechanism.

I commended the role played and initiative taken by Prime Minister Modiji during India's G20 presidency as well as SCO Chairmanship including for giving voice to the issues of concern to the global south. Nepal is happy to join India's multilateral initiative of the International Solar Alliance and more recently the International Big Cap Alliance," he said.

He called India Nepal's "close neighbour" and important partner" for the development and prosperity. He congratulated India for its achievement as New Delhi celebrates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. "We also discussed about the establishment of fertilizer plant in Nepal in joint venture and we'll try our best to work together for the successful completion of the project.

India is Nepal's close neighbour and important partner for the development and prosperity. As Nepal moves ahead on the path of graduating from LDC status by 2026, India's continued support and goodwill remains important for us," Dahal said.