Cylinder blast triggers fire at Maha Kumbh, no casualty reported

MAHAKUMBH: A big fire broke out at the Maha Kumbh Mela on Sunday due to a cylinder blast, engulfing 18 tents in Sector 19, officials said.

No casualty was reported in the incident, the government said in a statement.

Kumbh Mela Chief Fire Officer Pramod Sharma said 15 fire tenders were pressed into service to contain the blaze which engulfed 18 tents.

"Fire has been doused and the situation in the area is under control," Sharma said. Earlier, Akhara Police Station In-charge Bhaskar Mishra said that two LPG cylinders exploded in Sector 19 of the Maha Kumbh Mela, causing a big fire in the camps.

Senior officials are on the spot and fire teams have managed to douse the fire, the statement issued by the government here said.

The Maha Kumbh 2025 official X handle posted, "Very sad! The fire incident at #MahaKumbh has shocked everyone. The administration is ensuring immediate relief and rescue operations. We pray Maa Ganga for everyone's safety."

It also shared a clip that showed a thick black column of smoke billowing out from the affected area.

In a post on X, the Samajwadi Party expressed its grief over the incident and asked the government to run relief and rescue operation in fast pace.

The 45-day Maha Kumbh 2025 started on Paush Purnima on January 13. More than 7.72 crore people have taken the holy dip, according to official figures available till Saturday.

Officials said that more than 46.95 lakh devotees took a dip at the Sangam on Sunday.