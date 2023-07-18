Cyclonic circulation likely to form over Bay of Bengal in next 24 hours: IMD

BHUBANESWAR: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Tuesday said that a cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. IMD Bhubaneswar Director HR Biswas said that heavy to very heavy rains are likely to occur due to the development of cyclonic circulation.

"A cyclonic circulation is likely to form over the northwest Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours. Under its influence, widespread rains and heavy to very heavy rains are expected in Odisha from 19 to 22 July," HR Biswas, Director of IMD, Bhubaneswar said. IMD also mentioned that cyclonic circulation may turn into low pressure from July 20-22. "Fishermen have been warned not to venture into deep sea areas," IMD said.

Earlier on July 17, Binika in Sonepur district recorded the highest rainfall of 165.2 mm and Dhankauda in Sambalpur 155.5 mm. Jujumara in Sambalpur received 136 mm of rainfall.

"Odisha experienced widespread rainfall in the last 24 hours. Binika in Sonepur district recorded the highest rainfall of 165.2 mm and Dhankauda in Sambalpur 155.5 mm. Very heavy rain was recorded at 6 places while 12 places witnessed heavy rain," IMD said.

Earlier, the India Meteorological Department on Sunday said that a cyclonic circulation is lying over the Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts.

"A cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining north Odisha-Gangetic West Bengal coasts and extends upto 5.8 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height," IMD Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar said.

IMD also said that the cyclonic circulation is likely to move west-northwestward across north Odisha and adjoining Gangetic West Bengal and Jharkhand during the next two to three days.