Cyclone Montha's landfall process begins, to cross Andhra coast within 3-4 hours

CHENNAI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has announced that severe cyclonic storm 'Montha' has begun its landfall process. During the next 3-4 hours, the system will continue to move north-northwestwards and cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, with a maximum sustained wind speed of 90-100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

Montha, which prevails over west-central Bay of Bengal, moved north-northwestwards at 15 kmph during the past six hours, centred about 50 km away from Machilipatnam, 130 km away from Kakinada, and 230 km away from Visakhapatnam, as of 4.30 pm.

Cyclone Montha, a Thai name from a fragrant flower, had intensified into a severe cyclonic storm around 5.30 am on Tuesday.